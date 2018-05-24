Cops mull foot patrol to check crime on streets  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The men in khakis of Berhampur are contemplating to start foot patrolling as part of their drive to free the silk city of crime.Though the city police has managed to keep a tab on anti-social elements to some extent, emergence of new criminals, who have made the streets their operating areas, has put the cops on toes again. The foot patrol scheme will help the cops keep a watch on street criminals besides reducing incidence of crime by increasing presence of police in vulnerable locations. It has been more than a year since Berhampur police started a drive against criminals. During the drive, several dreaded gangsters have been injured in encounters while many notorious criminals are languishing in jails after being arrested by the police.

The cops are even having regular interactions with members of Ama Police Samitis in various parts of the city to gain confidence of the citizens who generally avoid police in fear of criminals. Though these efforts have somewhat made the public come closer to police, the rise in street crimes has proved to be a headache for the cops.

As per police instructions, business establishments along main roads of the city remain closed after 10 pm. However, shops in residential areas continue to operate till late in the night. These outlets sell narcotic drugs, contraband and petrol openly due to lack of police patrolling.Sources said vehicles of different police stations and the control room patrol the city frequently.

However, these vehicles are not able to cover many areas which have narrow roads and lanes. The city has been divided under four police stations. Recently, the Home department directed all police districts to conduct foot patrolling regularly. As per the directive, the SP would lead a patrolling team, which will have 12 police officials, and interact with locals. Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra has already taken steps to form the patrolling team. The foot patrol team will cover streets having narrow roads and this exercise would help put a check on petty crimes, said a senior official.