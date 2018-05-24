Home States Odisha

Online registration of clinics soon in Odisha

The State Government is all set to start online registration and renewal of clinical establishments to make the task easier and time bound.

Published: 24th May 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is all set to start online registration and renewal of clinical establishments to make the task easier and time bound. Health and Family Welfare Department sources said the system, which has been developed in accordance with the 3T framework - Teamwork, Technology and Transparency, is ready and will be launched shortly.“Once the system is in place, registration and renewals can be possible in a given time frame. The online process will also bring transparency into the system,” said a health official.

The Health Department has also framed rules to make the amended Clinical Establishment (Control and Regulation) Act user friendly and prevent functioning of such establishments illegally.

While the fee structure has been revised, fee for small establishments has been relaxed from Rs 5,000 to Rs 3,000. It has also been made clear that both Government and private clinical establishments would follow same biomedical waste management.

The time of application for renewal has been increased from one month to six months, validity of registration relaxed from two years to five years and late fine provision waived.Similarly, the provision of fire safety and life safety measures have been made mandatory with stipulation for relaxation of six months and a further relaxation of another six months so as to facilitate the applicants to get sufficient time to obtain the no objection certificate for fire safety.

List of documents to be submitted at the time of registration and renewal for different establishments has been prescribed for ease of application. The fees for treatment and procedures have been made unified as per Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rate chart. As per the rules, the penalty for persons contravening the provisions of the Act has also been made more stringent and the fine increased to `25 lakh with imprisonment upto three years. “A central coordinating authority will take the final call on registration and renewal of establishments. Regular inspection of the clinical establishments by district task force will be enforced,” the official said.

What the rule says

● System developed with 3T framework - Teamwork, Technology and Transparency to be launched soon
● Fee for small establishments relaxed from Rs 5,000 to Rs 3,000
●Both the Government and private clinical establishments would follow same biomedical waste managementalso framed rules to make the amended
● Penalty for persons contravening the provisions of Clinical Establishment (Control and Regulation) Act increased to Rs 25 lakh

