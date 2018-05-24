Home States Odisha

Police chief recommends action against errant cops

DGP RP Sharma has recommended criminal action against police personnel accused of unlawful arrest and torturing innocents. On Tuesday, Sharma directed Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R to

Published: 24th May 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  DGP RP Sharma has recommended criminal action against police personnel accused of unlawful arrest and torturing innocents. On Tuesday, Sharma directed Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R to initiate criminal action against police constables Atul Biswal, Premananda Barik and another cop for illegal detention and torture of three persons including a dalit woman in a false case. The two constables had allegedly assaulted a dalit, identified as Brundaban Behera, and his son Jagannath in March. Later, the cops arrested the father-son duo in a false case and tortured them in police custody. They also misbehaved with Brundaban’s wife in her house in absence of her family members.

The entire incident was posted on social media. Following the incident, Brundaban and his family members sat on a hunger strike in front of the Collector’s office last month seeking action against the accused cops. Later, the victim family approached DGP Sharma in this regard. Sources said Jagatsinghpur police has registered a case under Sections 341, 323, 451, 506, 294, 354-A, 324 and 34 of the IPC against the accused police personnel.

As per reports, there have been many incidents of police atrocities in the district which have been suppressed by the local cops. On Sunday, a medicine shop owner Rabindra Swain of Majurai village was tortured and humiliated by cops when he refused to give `10,000 to them for arresting the miscreants who snatched `80,000 and gold bracelets from him. Though Swain and his wife approached local police officials in this regard, no action has been taken against the errant cops. This apart, no action has been taken against a havildar, who is accused of torturing a labourer in police custody in a theft case in November last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day