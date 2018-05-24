Private hospitals to remain closed in Odisha tomorrow 

Home States Odisha

The outpatient and emergency departments in approximately 3,000 private hospitals will remain closed from 6 am following a ceasework agitation.

The state government is taking all steps to ensure patients are not inconvenienced by the protest, officials said. Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: All private hospitals across Odisha will remain closed tomorrow as a mark of protest against the state government's delay in amending the Odisha Clinical Establishment Act, 1990.

The outpatient and emergency departments in approximately 3,000 private hospitals will remain closed from 6 am following a cease work agitation, Jagannath Mohapatra, the vice-president of All Odisha Private Medical Establishment Forum (AOPMEF), said.

The state government is taking all steps to ensure patients are not inconvenienced by the protest, officials said.

The Director of Health Service (DHS) of Odisha, Dr B Brahma, has instructed all government health institutions, including medical colleges, to be ready to meet any emergency situation.

"We are prepared for any situation," Dr Brahma said.

The government hospitals have also been asked to ensure that patients do not suffer, he said.

The AOPMEF said the Odisha Clinical Establishment Act, 1990 is a hindrance for easy registration and renewal of private health facilities in the state.

"We had apprised the government about the matter way back in 2014, but no action was taken," Mohapatra said.

