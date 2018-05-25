Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation draws up strategy to face monsoon blues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Capital City is experiencing mid-summer showers, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to prevent drainage related problems during the monsoon. BMC officials held a meeting under the leadership of Additional Commissioner to discuss the matter on Thursday.

During the meeting, the status quo of the drains in 67 Wards of the City was discussed, and Additional Commissioner suggested certain measures to prevent the drainage related issues during the monsoon. The officials discussed some vulnerable areas in the City which get flooded during the season. The engineering wing of the BMC discussed the vulnerable areas and elaborated on the steps to be taken to address the flooding of roads during rains.

“The tender process for desilting of drains has commenced and the work will be completed by first week of June,” BMC Deputy Commissioner Srimanta Mishra told The Express.Like previous year, this year also a control room will be set up for responding to emergency calls of the citizens. The control room will be operational 24x7 and a roster will be prepared for assigning the duties. The control room’s number will be announced by the authorities soon.

BMC has instructed all the agencies concerned to undertake a close supervision of the assigned wards and intimate the same to the Corporation on a regular basis. Besides, several squads will be formed to respond to the problems faced by different localities and pump out rain water. In case of emergency, inter-departmental support will be sought to help the public stuck in difficult situations.A list of all the drains in the Capital was shared with the members and the agencies, who participated in the meeting.