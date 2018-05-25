Case filed against Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Thursday registered a case against Regional Commissioner, Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO), Upendra Panda, for allegedly outraging the modesty of a contractual woman staff working in the organisation.

The 36-year-old complainant, a widow, was working as a contractual peon in the office of CMPFO Commissioner at Burla and had lodged a complaint at Women police station, Sambalpur on Thursday. She alleged that Panda called her to his official chamber on December 28 last year and asked her to give him a shoulder massage. Though she apprised other staff about the behaviour of Commissioner to some staff, they allegedly suggested her to keep mum. Panda started torturing her since then and even instructed staff not to speak to her.

In January, she complained about Panda’s behaviour to higher authorities following which the CMPFO asked her to withdraw the complaint. But, the woman did not do so and the case continued. A probe team reached the office on May 16 and held necessary discussions. While the team is yet to submit its report, the CMPFO disengaged her from the job on May 21, she rued.

Panda, however, denied the allegation terming those as baseless and false. An internal team has inquired into her allegation. Panda claimed that the woman was trying to blackmail him for a permanent job and a quarter. But, they do not have any provision to regularise the contractual staff and allot them quarters, he said.Inspector-in-Charge of Women Police Station, Tarabati Pradhan, said a case has been registered and investigation into the matter is on.