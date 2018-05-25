Control centre on Bhubaneshwar services soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital is going to have its first centralised Command Control Centre (CCC) to monitor, operate and control existing services of the City. The command centre will keep an eye on several functions like traffic management, incident management, city surveillance, emergency services and disaster management.

The City has Adaptive Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) solution installed at 50 junctions. The ATSC system will be integrated with the CCC along with various external modules to provide real-time decision support.

Sources said the construction work for the upcoming temporary command control centre is nearly completed at BMC Bhawani Mall in Saheed Nagar and will be inaugurated soon.

The state-of-the-art centre includes a massive video wall of more than 100 feet in length (with 16 X 2 configuration of 70 inch panels) and shall be used to monitor the large volume of CCTV footage, highly sophisticated sensor data and emergency services.

“The temporary centre will function till there is a permanent command control centre at the new BMC building which will come up at Satya Nagar. The building slated to be built along Smart Janpath street will provide a video wall double the size of temporary set-up in order to enhance the capacity of operations manifold,” said a BDA official.

Information collected from various departments and various applications will be analysed at the CCC for better planning of the City. Its business intelligence system will process all information and generate insights, which will be helpful in managing incidents across the City and do a better planning for the development of decision support system.

Other city management systems would include intelligent lighting systems, transport system, pay and use parking systems, city guide map through web browser, display boards across the City for providing real-time information, emergency alert and crisis response systems besides the traffic re-routing applications based on real time traffic data.

The centre would incorporate IT-enabled systems to manage a host of utilities using state-of-art technology with the objective of enhancing safety, security and providing better public services in the City. The design would comprise IT enabled land management system and city surveillance besides a host of other systems popular in the developed countries.

New facility

To come up at new BMC building in Satya Nagar

Temporary centre nearly completed in Saheed Nagar

To keep an eye on traffic management, incident management, city surveillance, emergency services

and disaster management

To incorporate IT-enabled systems to manage a host of utilities using state-of-art technology

Its business intelligence system will process all information and generate insights