Gang-rape victim cremated in Sambalpur of Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The body of 15-year-old gang-rape victim of Sason under Sason police limits in the district was cremated on Thursday, a day after she allegedly committed suicide by hanging.Police handed over the body to her family members after an autopsy at VIMSAR, Burla on Thursday following which last rites were performed.

The girl was gang-raped on May 3 night and taking the matter seriously, police arrested six persons, including a 13-year-old, in connection with the crime. Police had also submitted chargesheet within 15 days of the incident and requested district judiciary for speedy trial of the case. But, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her house when she was alone.Brajrajnagar BJP MLA Radharani Panda visited Sason to meet the bereaved family members on Thursday. She also went to Sason police station.