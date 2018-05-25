Odisha: Biju Patnaik International Airport security check

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit on May 26, a high-level meeting was held at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Thursday.Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel conducted an ‘advance security liasioning’ meeting, official sources said. SPG personnel arrive at least 72 hours before the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit and organise a meeting according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) along with other agencies, including CISF, officials of Airports Authority of India, and others.

The security personnel of the agencies also visited the spot and conducted a recce there. Commissionerate Police has beefed up the security and will deploy at least 100 platoons of police force in two cities.

Police in uniforms and plain clothes will be deployed in the Twin City to keep a close eye on the law and order situation.