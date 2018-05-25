Odisha Crime Branch: Ponzi firm director arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a director of Inter Ocean Videsh Limited on charges of fraud. The agency’s officers nabbed Inter Ocean’s director Sunita Samal of Binjharpur in Jajpur district for unauthorised collection of public fund under different schemes and non-payment of maturity amount to the depositors.

According to EOW officers, directors of Inter Ocean and its sister concern collected deposits to the tune of ` five crore between 2010 and 2013 in an unauthorised manner. The officials of the tainted firm lured the investors through attractive advertisements to invest money under different schemes for getting higher returns on their deposited amounts.

However, the Inter Ocean shut down its offices in 2013 and fled without returning the depositors’ money. Subsequently, one of the duped investors, Laxmi Narayan Mohapatra of Talcher, lodged a complaint with EOW in this regard, following which the agency registered a case in 2016.