Home States Odisha

Odisha: Emergency response centre

The adminstration conducted district crisis group meeting on preparation/updation of off-site emergency plan of Jagatsinghpur on Thursday.

Published: 25th May 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The administration conducted district crisis group meeting on preparation/updation of off-site emergency plan of Jagatsinghpur on Thursday. Collector Yamini Sarangi presided over the meeting. A decision was taken to open local emergency response centre in Paradip.

The administration also directed all industry owners to upload off-site emergency plan on the district website for general information. Among others, Director of Disaster Management Institute, Bhopal Rakesh Dubey, Deputy Director of Factory and Boiler department Ramesh Kumar Behera and officials of different industries were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Director of Disaster Management Institute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka