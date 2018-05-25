Odisha: Emergency response centre

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The administration conducted district crisis group meeting on preparation/updation of off-site emergency plan of Jagatsinghpur on Thursday. Collector Yamini Sarangi presided over the meeting. A decision was taken to open local emergency response centre in Paradip.

The administration also directed all industry owners to upload off-site emergency plan on the district website for general information. Among others, Director of Disaster Management Institute, Bhopal Rakesh Dubey, Deputy Director of Factory and Boiler department Ramesh Kumar Behera and officials of different industries were present.