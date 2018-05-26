CBSE Class 12 results 2018: Bhubaneswar region fares better than previous year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar region has fared better in this year’s CBSE Class XII Examinations 2018, results of which were declared on Saturday.

Overall 83.7 per cent students from Odisha, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh that fall under the region have cleared the test. Last year, the pass percentage was 73.95.

Of 61,199 regular category students appeared the test, 51,221 have come out successful. Like previous years, girls have outperformed the boys and a majority among the toppers are girls.

As many as 87 per cent girls have passed the examinations as against 81.2 per cent boys. Of 26,563 girls appeared for the examination, 23,109 cleared and of 34,636 boys, who had written the test, 28,112 students have been successful.

This year, 11,06,772 students from 11,510 schools across the country had appeared for Class 12 board examinations. The pass percentage was 83.01 per cent against 82.02 per cent last year.

In Bhubaneswar region, schools under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have performed well in comparison to the private schools.

The result sheet indicated that of 3,166 students, including 1,879 boys and 1,287 girls appeared the examinations in the JNVs across the three States, 3,071 (97 per cent) have passed.

Similarly, altogether 7,443 students (97.3 per cent) have cleared the test out of 7,646 Kendriya Vidyalaya students, including 3,904 boys and 3,742 girls.

However, 83.5 per cent students from the private institutions have been successful.

Altogether 27,265 boys and 20,280 girls had appeared for the Class XII board examinations.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated all students who have been successful in the CBSE Class XII exams. “I wish them my best for their future pursuits,” he tweeted.

CBSE officials informed that about 12,737 students secured 95 per cent and above in the country while 72,599 students secured 90 per cent and above.

There was a huge public outcry after Class XII Economics and Class X Mathematics question papers were leaked, triggering criticism against the board over the way the exams were conducted. A re-test was held in Delhi - NCR and Haryana region for Class XII Economics students.