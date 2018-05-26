Dacoity bid foiled, 2 held  

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Barachana police foiled an attempt to loot a jewellery shop at Chandikhole Bazaar here on Thursday night and arrested arrested two dacoits. A chopper, knife, two mobile phones and a bike were seized from the the duo who was identified as 23-year-old Deba Pradhan and 21-year-old Srikanta Pradhan of Mundamala village within Jajpur Road police limits.

Acting on a tip-off, Barachana police raided an isolated place at Benapur on Paradip-Chandikhole National Highway where a group of miscreants were planning to carry out a dacoity in a jewellery shop.

While the cops managed to arrest Deba and Srikanta, four others of the dacoit gang escaped from the spot taking advantage of the darkness, police said.The arrested youths are hardcore criminals and several cases are pending against them. The duo was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding dacoits, police added.