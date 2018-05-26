Keep it simple!

Sowmika M Das By

Express News Service

This week, Tanaya Patnaik of Eastern Media, shares her fashion secrets with The City Express. The lady with the brains prefers to be a minimalist and loves all that's black and gorgeous!

Define your style statement.

I don't really understand the meaning of style statement. I don't try and make statement of my style intentionally. Having said so, I believe style, for me, is about comfort. That's cliched. But, that's true. It's all about minimal effort and carrying yourself with confidence. If you are comfortable and confident about your dress, I think these two qualities make you look stylish.

As we always tell people, every wardrobe has a story. What's the most interesting one from Tanaya's wardrobe?

To be very honest, I am not attached to anything in my wardrobe. Sometimes, I don't even notice if anything disappears from my wardrobe (she laughs!). My mother often complains that if anyone has to open your wardrobe, he or she should have an armour to protect himself or herself. From clothes to accessories, you can see everything tumbling all over the floor as you open it (the wardrobe). I don't understand the art of wardrobe management. It is just a space for me. My wardrobe is always in a state of mess.

I believe your wardrobe is an extension of your personality. How true is it for you?

I think my fashion choices have evolved over the years. They are a part of an ever-evolving or ever-changing process. I am an minimalist, when it comes to fashion or style. I will rather be under-dressed than being over-dressed. I don't try to hard to look stylish or trendy. High inside, I am a very simple person. Thus, my wardrobe is also an extension of my internal simplicity. You will often find me donning something in black. We will find a lot of things in black in my wardrobe. In black, you always look good. You don't really have to put in a lot of efforts to pep up your look in a black dress. I am mostly wearing a black pant, or a black shirt or a black saree. So, I think it is pretty simple for me.4. Ladies, it's 2018 and we believe you can have both style and substance. And, who else in the city can exemplify this better than Tanaya. Over the years, how have you managed the same?Let me be very honest. I don't really worried too much about what I am wearing. I don't spend hours deciding what am I going to wear! I think sarees are my saviour. Whenever there's a formal occassion, I prefer picking up a saree. I love experimenting with sarees. I do a lot of mix and match with sarees. I have worn sarees with skirts, shirts, pants and draped it in various styles. I follow YouTube videos to learn draping sarees in different and unconventional ways. Thanks to my mother in-law, she has got a great collection of sarees. I keep wearing her sarees as well.

The readers would love to know what's Tanay's choice of labels for her office wears?

I am not brand conscious. I just walk into Pantaloons and get all my stuff. I am very lazy to go out shopping. I don't understand the concept of spending so much for a piece of clothing. I also shop online. For all office events, I wear saree. I don't know how I stopped wearing kurtis or salwaar kameej. Also, I wear pants and shirts for official purpose. On regular days, I wear a jeans and a t-shirt and team it with scarfs.

When you are to dazzle in high fashion for parties, what do you wear the most?

For an evening party, I will rely on a black dress and red lipstick. That's it. You look classy. I stopped wearing high heels. Instead, I wear flats or wedges. Once upon a time, I was conscious about my height. I think I have come to terms with my height.

If men will be men, women will also be women. And, as they say, a girl is never happy with her wardrobe. It is never complete for her. What's lacking in your wardrobe?

I am always on the look-out for a perfectly-fitted white shirt. I am yet to get the perfect one.

We all commit fashion sins! Well, we will be generous and call it a 'mistake' for you. We want to know when and how you committed a fashion mistake?

I always tried to play safe. I can only remember one incident. Once, I wore an ill-fitting blouse that was made to fit on my body with the help of safety pins. This made me uncomfortable throughout a meeting that I was attending. That's a blunder, for sure!

The unconventional drape: "I have worn a saree in a dhoti style. I received a lot of compliments from people who thought it was a semi-stitched saree," she said.

Rare piece: "I have a stunning black and pink 'Pasa Palli' saree in silk from my grandmother's wardrobe. She gave it to me for wearing it on my class 12 farewell party. This is a rare piece. You don't get such weaves today," she shared.