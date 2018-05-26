Mangolicious treat

Sowmika M Das By

Express News Service

From start to finish, you can have everything on the dinner table that's got a touch of mangoes. That's what the chef at Aqua restaurant of Swosti Grand is offering to his guests, this summer.

The fruit has not just been used for drinks and flavoured desserts. You can relish the aroma of mango in main course too. This shouldn't come as a surprise to the lovers of lemon rice. If lemons can flavour your rice, why can't mangoes? And, chef Uttam Das displays a bowl of yellow rice garnished with chunks of ripened mangoes and flavoured with strips of raw mangoes at the festival to prove his point. As you take a spoonful of mango rice in your mouth, the flavour will slowly roll on your tongue before you squeal in delight. You will be able to distinguish the flavours of ripened and raw mangoes, making the dish tangy. The rice is spiced up with curry leaves, mustard seeds and dried chilies.

"We use long grain Basmati rice for the dish. The rice is cooked first. Later, we toss it in mango puree that imparts a yellow tinge and sweetened flavour," Uttam said.

So, what goes well with the mango rice? The rice can be eaten with any spicy curry of mutton, chicken or cottage cheese. But, at Aqua you can also have it with 'aam dal' to keep the mood of the festival alive. In Bengali cuisine, 'aam dal' is a very made-for-summer dish. It's bland, except for the dominating flavour of raw mango and of the tampering agent, the 'paanch foron'. The raw mangoes are often replaced by 'ambula' or dried mangoes that give the right hit of tanginess to the dal. The dal that's being served at Aqua, however, is a little different.

It has been influenced by the north Indian and eastern style of cooking. It's spicy and reminds you of a Punjabi dal makhani! It's a little sour though, thanks to the raw mango pieces. "We have used tur dal for the aam dal. You can have it with tawa roti, rice or naan," added Uttam.For non-vegetarians, the chef has used raw mangoes for giving a twist to the common chicken, mutton and fish curries. "We don't peel off the skin of the mango to cook it with chicken. When we cook chicken or mutton, the stronger ingredients like garlic and ginger can mask the effect of mango. It is necessary to keep the skin of mango so that its flavour doesn't get overpowered," added the Chef.

The restaurant is offering aam fish made out of Rohu or Pohala. The chef prefers using very little mustard for the gravy so that mango dominates the dish with flavours of freshly-chopped green chilies. The party isn't over. You get to taste the best of 'mangolicious' desserts here. But, it's the mango rasamalai that takes the cake.

The chef also serves his special 'aam chat' to the guests. "We slice a ripened mango and pour chaat masala and black salt over it. It is garnished and flavoured with fresh mint leaves. The guest gets to choose his variety of mango. Alphonso is on the list too," he chuckled.

Price pinch: The dishes are priced reasonably between Rs 50 and 400.

Each dish can be served for two.

Must haves: Mango Lassi, Aam Panna, Mango Chicken, Swosti Special Mango Fish Curry (Pohala or Rohu), Chat-e-Bahar, Aam Dal, Mango Rice, Mango Mousse, Mango Rasmalai, Mango Sandesh, Mango Truffle

High five: The restaurant is using five varieties of imported and domestic mangoes.

Lock your dates: The festival will continue till June 17