Home States Odisha

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination results out, Subhrajit topper in MBA

As many as 42,283 candidates have been allotted ranks in Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2018, results of which were declared on Friday. 

Published: 26th May 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 42,283 candidates have been allotted ranks in Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2018, results of which were declared here on Friday. Announcing the results, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Usha Devi said the successful candidates can obtain their rank cards from www.odishajee.com and www.ojee.nic.in besides the android-based mobile app OJEE2018.Of 48,318 candidates enrolled for the entrance, 42,288 students had appeared the test across 81 centres in 20 cities of the State on May 13. The professional courses for which the entrance was conducted are MBA, MCA, Pharmacy, Integrated MBA, Lateral Entry (Tech), Lateral Entry (MCA), Lateral Entry (Pharmacy), Lateral Entry (BSc), M Tech, M Pharma, M Arch and M Plan.

While Subhrajit Panda has topped the MBA stream, Biplab Samantray has been announced topper in MCA, followed by Subham in Pharmacy, Tanushree Behera in Integrated MBA, Bushra Khatun in LE-Tech, Zahid Akhtar in LE-MCA, Bikash Keshari Majhi in LE-Pharmacy, Khitish Pattanayak in LE-BSc, Soumyabrata Banerjee in M Tech, Bidisha Biswas in M Pharm, SK Mohapatra in M Arch and Ankita Panda in M Plan.

Online counselling for admissions into different courses is expected to commence from next month. 

Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary Sanjay Singh, OJEE Chairman Manish Tripathy and OJEE Secretary RK Jena were present among others.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to the successful students of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations 2018 #OJEE2018. Your hard work has paid off. I wish you all my very best for achieving every success in your life and career.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OJEE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch