Odisha Joint Entrance Examination results out, Subhrajit topper in MBA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 42,283 candidates have been allotted ranks in Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2018, results of which were declared here on Friday. Announcing the results, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Usha Devi said the successful candidates can obtain their rank cards from www.odishajee.com and www.ojee.nic.in besides the android-based mobile app OJEE2018.Of 48,318 candidates enrolled for the entrance, 42,288 students had appeared the test across 81 centres in 20 cities of the State on May 13. The professional courses for which the entrance was conducted are MBA, MCA, Pharmacy, Integrated MBA, Lateral Entry (Tech), Lateral Entry (MCA), Lateral Entry (Pharmacy), Lateral Entry (BSc), M Tech, M Pharma, M Arch and M Plan.

While Subhrajit Panda has topped the MBA stream, Biplab Samantray has been announced topper in MCA, followed by Subham in Pharmacy, Tanushree Behera in Integrated MBA, Bushra Khatun in LE-Tech, Zahid Akhtar in LE-MCA, Bikash Keshari Majhi in LE-Pharmacy, Khitish Pattanayak in LE-BSc, Soumyabrata Banerjee in M Tech, Bidisha Biswas in M Pharm, SK Mohapatra in M Arch and Ankita Panda in M Plan.

Online counselling for admissions into different courses is expected to commence from next month.

Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary Sanjay Singh, OJEE Chairman Manish Tripathy and OJEE Secretary RK Jena were present among others.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to the successful students of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations 2018 #OJEE2018. Your hard work has paid off. I wish you all my very best for achieving every success in your life and career.”