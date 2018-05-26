Odisha: Millennium city wears saffron look ahead of PM Modi's visit

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Millennium city wore a saffron look with BJP banners and flags besides cutouts and posters of leaders dotting every nook and corner of the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday.Maximum number of hoardings, banners, cutouts and posters welcoming Modi have been put up at Mahanadi and Kathajodi ring roads, Barabati Stadium, Buxi Bazaar, Cantonment Road, Mission Road, Chandi Chhack, Biju Patnaik Chhack, Tulasipur, Bidanasi, Deulsahi, CDA, Badambadi, Dolamundai and Mangalabag.

Posters and cutouts of BJP president Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also feature along with the Prime Minister at most of the places. Union Minister Jual Oram was not to be left behind.

The entire Killa Maidan in front of Barabati Fort, where Modi will address the public too was decorated in saffron hues. The venue has been covered with sophisticated tent having seating facilities for more than 50,000 people.

A gigantic balloon with Modi’s photo, party’s symbol Lotus with a slogan “Modi Sasanare Bikash Ghare Ghare” has also been flown atop Barabati Stadium. Flex banners highlighting different welfare programmes, schemes, allotments and grants of the BJP-led Government have been put up around the meeting venue.

While members of BJP Mahila Morcha have been going from door to door distributing leaflets to invite families to Modi’s meeting, the State unit of BJP is propagating the visit on loudspeakers mounted on vehicles.