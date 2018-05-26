Home States Odisha

PM reviews Pragati Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of various welfare schemes being implemented in Odisha under ‘Pragati Project’ through video conferencing with Chief

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of various welfare schemes being implemented in Odisha under ‘Pragati Project’ through video conferencing with Chief Secretary AP Padhi.According to official sources, the Prime Minister interacted with Chief Secretary about the status of schemes like Amrut Yojana, general distribution system and different railway projects.

Padhi apprised the Prime Minister about the Amrut Yojana implemented in nine urban centres of Odisha including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Puri, Baripada and Balasore.
As many as 193 projects have so far been approved under the scheme. Of these, tender processes of 167 projects have been completed. An amount of `1,599 crore has been estimated for development of these 193 projects. Funds are being sanctioned for this purpose by the Central and State governments in 50:50 ratio.

Speaking about computerisation of general distribution system in the State, Padhi said as many as 86,81,646 families have been included under food security scheme and 100 per cent of ration cards have been computerised. Besides, 93 per cent ration cards have also been linked with Aadhaar cards, he said.

