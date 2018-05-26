Home States Odisha

Ponzi firm director held for cheating investors

 Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday arrested director of a chit fund company from Hyderabad on charges of fraud. Director of Shree Bhumi

Published: 26th May 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday arrested director of a chit fund company from Hyderabad on charges of fraud. Director of Shree Bhumi Construction Limited’s Chhotrai Majhi another director of Shree Bhumi, Subhranshu Singh, collected `15 crore from the investors across the State between 2011 and 2013. They collected the money under various schemes on the pretext of providing investors higher interest rates on their deposited amounts. The firm’s officials closed the registered office and other branch offices in March 2013, without returning the money of the depositors.

A resident of Tiringi in Mayurbhanj district, Chhotrai was produced before a court at Kukatpally in Hyderabad and brought to Odisha on transit remand. The agency’s sleuths informed that he will be produced before a court in Cuttack.  “Singh was arrested in 2015 and a chargesheet was filed in the same year. Subsequently, a court awarded him seven years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of `1 lakh on him,” an EOW officer said.

