Home States Odisha

Post Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi may have a go at the BJD in Odisha

Is PM Modi's visit to Odisha today aimed at countering BJD’s mega Mahanadi Suraksha Abhijan or an attempt by the BJP to gain a foothold in coastal Odisha where it has a very limited base?

Published: 26th May 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

A massive cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bali jatra ground in Cuttack ahead of his visit to Odisha on Saturday | Express Photo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Exchanges between the BJD and the BJP have continued to be adversarial on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sixth visit to the State on Saturday while observers have been left guessing about the purpose behind it. Is it (the visit) aimed at countering BJD’s mega Mahanadi Suraksha Abhijan or an attempt by the BJP to gain a foothold in coastal Odisha where it has a very limited base - only in a couple of constituencies - before the 2019 polls?

Post Karnataka, speculation over the stand to be adopted by Modi vis-a-vis the Naveen Patnaik Government has reached a feverish pitch and the public meeting at Cuttack would provide a glimpse of BJP’s way forward in the State. As he reads out his report card to mark the completion of four years of BJP Government at the Centre at the Bali Jatra Ground in Cuttack, all eyes will be on Modi to see if he goes soft on Naveen who had refrained from attending the swearing-in-ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, or will he be critical of the State Government like BJP boss Amit Shah has been scathing in the past?

Since the BJD has made it amply clear that the party is not going to be part of any pre-poll alliance because of its policy of maintaining equidistance between Congress and BJP, Modi is expected to have a go at the BJD and the State Government, political pundits feel. While the BJD has adopted an aggressive tone on the Prime Minister’s two-hour visit during which he will address a public meeting on Mahanadi river bed, the BJP has also paid back in equal measure by questioning the performance of the State Government headed by the regional outfit during the last 18 years.

Odisha has remained a target State for BJP ever since the announcement of the Mission 120+ by party president Shah though it has so far failed in all its attempts, the last being the thrashing it received at the Bijepur by-poll at the hands of the BJD nominee. After that, the saffron party went into a shell. A hint of the approach to be adopted by Modi can be had from the fact that the BJP campaign against Naveen has gained momentum again after remaining dormant for a couple of months when the party top brass was preoccupied with Karnataka elections.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, the party released a charge-sheet listing 36 mega scams against the Government, while Union Minister Jual Oram also tried to attack BJD for having a secret pact with Congress. It launched a massive campaign of sexual assault on minor girls, deteriorating law and order situation in the State and questioned the ‘doublespeak’ of Naveen on Mahanadi river water dispute.

Meanwhile, BJD’s public meeting at Paradip marking the conclusion of Mahanadi Suraksha Abhijan saw the Chief Minister and other leaders lashing out at the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre over the Mahanadi river water issue, and this gives an indication over the deteriorating relations with BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Karnataka Odisha Prime Minister Modi BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Humanity! Sikh cop saves Muslim man from angry mob in Ramnagar
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch