Statue of Nehru beheaded

A bust of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was vandalised by unidentified miscreants at Galupada Primary School within Jagatsinghpur police limits on Thursday night.

Published: 26th May 2018 02:49 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A bust of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was vandalised by unidentified miscreants at Galupada Primary School within Jagatsinghpur police limits on Thursday night.
After locals spotted the headless bust on Friday morning, headmistress of the school Sandhyarani Das lodged an FIR against unidentified miscreants with police.

The bust of Nehru was installed at the school 15 years back. It was inaugurated by then legislator Bisnu Das. Galupada Primary School was established in 1953.Sources said some miscreants vandalised the bust and beheaded it in the night. The next morning, locals found out about the incident and informed local councilor Prasant Kumar Mallick. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and started investigation.

The incident triggered strong resentment among students and residents of the locality. Though the reason behind the defacement is yet to ascertained, locals alleged that it is the handiwork of drunkards and demanded a proper inquiry into the matter.In a similar incident in 2016, miscreants had vandalised and beheaded the statue of Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das at a school in Naharana panchayat within Balikuda police limit. Police had arrested two persons in this connection.

