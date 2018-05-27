Home States Odisha

Caterers, tent owners rue lack of clarity on GST

 Caterers and tent owners expressed concern over lack of clarity on GST levied on them leading to confusion while paying tax.All India Tent Decorators’ Welfare Organisation (AITDWO)

Published: 27th May 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Caterers and tent owners expressed concern over lack of clarity on GST levied on them leading to confusion while paying tax.All India Tent Decorators’ Welfare Organisation (AITDWO) secretary Anil Rao said owners have been facing complex situation since implementation of GST as tax officials often fail to clarify because they deal with a lot of taxable items.“Members of the State body must come forward and put their grievances in front of the State Government to simplify it so that it will be easier for all to follow,” he suggested.

Rao said the catering and tent may not a big business, but more than five lakh families depend on the trade across the country.A joint convention of All Odisha Tent Owners’ Association and All Odisha Caterer Association was conducted under the aegis of AITDWO here recently.At the first ever convention, it was unanimously decided that the Odisha body will send its delegation to the All India Tent Dealers’ Welfare Convention schedule to be held at New Delhi in August.

Joint coordination committee advisor Prabodha Kumar Das said the State association, which provides employment to more than 25,000 people, will work along with the national body. Since it comes under the service sector, maximum number of unskilled workers do all the work that need to be done by trained hands. They include cooks, decorators, carpenters, designers and painters.“We will discuss with the State Government to organise skill development programme for our members so that they can be trained properly,” said All India Working Committee member Guru Charan Das.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale