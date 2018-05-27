NDA’s hot pursuit after corrupt forces parties to join hands: PM

Home States Odisha

CUTTACK:  Taking a dig at the opposition unity post-Karnataka election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said a group of corrupt people has joined hands to save them and their families as NDA unleashed a hot pursuit against the corrupt.Without naming Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi who are out on bail on the `5000 crore corruption case involving National Herald newspaper case, Modi said these leaders have come together not to save the country but their skin.

Recalling his promise to the people four years ago that the NDA Government will have zero tolerance towards corruption, the Prime Minister, on fourth year completion of his Government, said because of the campaign against the corrupt, the level of corruption has gone down significantly.“The “first family” which ruled the country for 48 years will go to any extent to grab power as they can not survive without it. A sustained campaign was launched by the Congress against the NDA Government to destabilise it,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said in the last four years, the investigating agencies have carried out searches at over 3,000 locations and unearthed over `53,000 crore of the undisclosed money. Claiming that huge unaccounted properties have been detected by five investigating agencies, the Prime Minister said while the Income Tax department has unearthed undisclosed income of `45,000 crore, it has seized benami properties worth over `3,500 crore. 

Modi said the NDA Government was not scared of taking bold decisions. “It was the commitment of the Government that passed the Benami Properties Bill instead of the confused government which delayed it for over 30 years. The Congress is getting restless after remaining out of power for four years,” he added.
Reminding the people about the chaos prevailing four years back in the country, Modi said the masses should not forget how the political parties had pushed India to backwardness. “It was their vote bank politics which kept India poor as their sole aim was to appease a particular section of the society to gain vote. When we talk about their vote bank politics, they give it a communal colour,” the PM said.

He said after 30 years, BJP has formed a stable Government with full mandate and it has just begun. “This is a Government of commitment. We have the trust of the people who have reposed their faith in our Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikash mantra. We will continue to work for them in the years ahead,” he said.

Dwelling at length on the welfare measures taken by his Government on the farmers, Modi said apart from making a provision of `80,000 crore for irrigation projects which remained incomplete for decades, neem coating of urea has stopped blackmarketing of the fertiliser. He also highlighted how the Fasal Bima Yojana has benefited the farmers of the country.On the Congress claiming credit for the IOCL’s refinery plant at Paradip, the Prime Minister said the project started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was languishing due to indifference of the UPA Government. However, the project was set in motion after the NDA Government came to power, he said.

