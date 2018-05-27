Odisha: BJP men attacked on way to PM Modi's event at Cuttack

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A group of BJP men were allegedly attacked by BJD workers while they were on their way to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Cuttack on Saturday. According to sources, a group of BJP supporters, led by Jagatsinghpur district unit Yuva Morcha president Sampad Kumar Swain, were on their way to Cuttack in two vehicles when about 20 BJD activists stopped them at Biribati on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway. This led to an heated exchange of words between the two groups and some BJD activists allegedly attacked the BJP men, injuring five of them.

The injured Muna Hazira, Gobind Das, Kalia Pradhan and two drivers were admitted in SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. The BJD supporters also damaged the four-wheelers.

The irate BJP activists staged a dharna and blocked the road at Biribati demanding arrest of the culprits. Chauliaganj police rushed to the spot and assured to nab the accused following which BJP activists called off the dharna.

Swain said, “about 10 to 12 men identified themselves as BJD activists, stopped our vehicles before damaging those. They also rode their motorcycle over the legs of our BJP supporters.” Swain lodged an FIR at Chauliaganj police station and demanded arrest of the accused at the earliest.