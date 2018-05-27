Home States Odisha

Odisha: Crackers hurled at BJP office in City

Just minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for New Delhi from Biju Patnaik International Airport, two miscreants came on a motorcycle and hurled two Diwali crackers at BJP office.

Published: 27th May 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 05:27 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Just minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for New Delhi from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), two miscreants came on a motorcycle and hurled two Diwali crackers at BJP office on Janpath under Kharavel Nagar police limits.The duo was nabbed from the spot and detained by Commissionerate Police. The two persons have been identified as Pinak Mohanty and Biswajeet Mallick.

“They hurled crackers at BJP office and were nabbed. Pinak was arrested for brandishing a toy gun inside BJP office last year,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo said. A policeman said the duo revealed that they decided to hurl the crackers at BJP office as the workers of the party were not working sincerely.
Kharavel Nagar police station in-charge ACP Anup Kanungo, however, said the two  hurled only one low intensity bomb at the wall of the BJP office. “We are investigating the matter and accordingly a case will be registered,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP suspected the incident was a political conspiracy. “It seems to be a case of foul play,” said BJP State vice-president Samir Mohanty. The leader also ruled out that Mohanty and Mallick were in anyway associated with the party. 

The Commissionerate Police had arrested Mohanty and one of his associates Sambit Panda last year for threatening the Odisha president of BJP Basant Panda at gun-point inside the party office last year. The police later confirmed that the guns were actually cigarette lighters.

BJP Narendra Modi

