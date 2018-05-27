Odisha: Half-burnt body of youth recovered at Baliguda in Kandhamal

By Express News Service

PHULBANI : A half-burnt body of a youth was recovered from an isolated place near a petrol pump at Baliguda in Kandhamal district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Tapan Behera of Baragada village in Muniguda. Though the reason behind Tapan’s death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he might have been murdered. A bottle containing petrol was recovered from the spot.

Locals informed the police after spotting the body early in the morning. Police seized a handwritten note from the deceased.

Sources said Tapan was staying in Baliguda for the last couple of days. As per preliminary investigation, love affair could be the reason behind his death. Some miscreants might have killed Tapan by setting him on fire or he might have committed suicide over the love affair, sources added.Police registered a case and began investigation into the incident. A scientific team also reached the spot for collecting evidence.