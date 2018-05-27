Home States Odisha

Odisha: Jal Satyagraha in Mahanadi river over water dispute

Standing in knee-deep water of Mahandi River and holding placards in their hand, the activists of the outfit highlighted the alarming decline in the water-level of Mahandi in the State.

Published: 27th May 2018

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Members of Mahanadi Banchao Andolan on Saturday resorted to a novel protest in Mahanadi river near Jobra ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Cuttack to draw his attention to the Mahanadi water dispute.The members of the outfit staged a silent ‘Jal Satyagraha’ and made special requests to the Prime Minister to direct Raman Singh-led Chhattisgarh Government to open the gates of Kalma barrage and release Mahanadi water. 

Sudarsan Das, Convenor of Mahanadi Banchao Andolan, said Mahanadi which is the lifeline of Odisha is in dire state. It is dying a slow death due to the closure of gates of Kalma barrage by Chhattisgarh Government. 

After formation of Mahanadi tribunal, Chhattisgarh Government should maintain status quo on its all ongoing projects. But it is not only defying the direction of the Green Tribunal but also disrespecting the Mahanadi tribunal, he told. “The Prime Minister is holding a public meeting on the river bed. We request him to instruct Chhattisgarh to open the gates of Kalma barrage,” Das said. Noted scuba diver Sabir Bux, who had also joined the ‘Jal Satyagraha’, said declining water level of Mahanadi is a matter of great concern for not only the citizens of Cuttack but the entire State.

