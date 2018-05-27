Home States Odisha

Odisha: Survey begins for providing houses to slum dwellers in Rayagada Municipality

AN aerial survey was initiated in Rayagada Municipality area to provide houses to the slum dwellers as per Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act-2017 on Saturday. 

Published: 27th May 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

house, home

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA:  An aerial survey was initiated in Rayagada Municipality area to provide houses to the slum dwellers as per Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act-2017 on Saturday. The survey was conducted by Tata Trust using drones.The survey was launched in the presence of Rayagada MLA Lal Bihari Himirika  at Jhodia street of Ward No. 4 of Rayagada Municipality.  According to sources,  there are 277 households in Jhodia street which has a total population of  670. Under this initiative, as many as 51 slums with 4,738 households and a total population of 20,362 had been identified, said the Executive Officer of Rayagada Municipality Shanti Prabha Pradhan.

The survey was initiated as part of the recent move by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to provide entitlement and identity to the slum dwellers.The slums would be equipped with all urban amenities, including water supply, road, drains, sanitation, street lights, healthcare and livelihood under Odisha Liveable Habitat Mission, said Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar.Among others, ADM Sudhakar Sabar, ME Mangelal Jain, chairman V Gouri Jayanti and other district level officials were present. 

