Odisha: Tourism office built at Rs 75 lakh, no staff to work 

The double-storied building at Khersa area, which has been built at a cost of Rs 75 lakh to house the district tourism office, craves for the sight of employees.

Published: 27th May 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The double-storied building at Khersa area, which has been built at a cost of Rs 75 lakh to house the district tourism office, craves for the sight of employees. Nine months on, neither a tourism officer nor any other staffer has been posted to this building. Currently, the district tourism officer of Jajpur, who is in-charge of Jagatsinghpur, comes here once in month and works from the Culture Department office. The post of district tourism officer for Jagatsinghpur has been lying vacant for the past few years.

The district has the potential to become a popular tourism destination with its serene beaches in Paradip, Siali, Ramatara, Hawakhan, Bandara and Gadaharishpur. The other important tourist spots in the district, include Sarala temple, Gorekhnath , Kunja Behari in Gadakujang and Sandhakuda. However, there isn't proper infrastructure available for the tourists to stay and enjoy the beauty of these sites.

In a similar manner, Tourism Department's rest shed at Gorekhanath peeth is lying unused due to lack of employees. Blame it on the callous attitude of Tourism Department, more than 65 tourist spots in the district are yet to be developed. "It is strange that the new building is lying unused for the past nine months. After completion of this building, the Department has not opened it even for once. Under such condition, how can we expect the development of tourism spots in this district?" locals asked.

According to sources, the contractor who was hired for raising the building was yet to receive his dues from the department.Meanwhile, sources claimed that several projects in the district, including construction of public facility shelters at Siali beach and a market complex at Sarala temple were not implemented due to the lack of a tourism officer and funds crunch.

Locals also alleged that the department had not taken any steps to instal signposts and billboards, issuing statutory warnings to tourists on bathing in the sea. They urged the State Government to intervene into the matter and open the tourism office here.When contacted, in-charge district tourist officer Niroda Sahu confessed that the  district office was currently running from the office of Culture Department. "There are no employees of Tourism Department. So, the new building has not been opened," he added.

tourism Khersa

