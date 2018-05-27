Palm plantation move to thwart lightning casualty in Odisha

Home States Odisha

 Worried over surging lightning deaths across Odisha, the State Government has directed Forest officials to go for massive plantation of palm trees on barren land and road sides. 

Published: 27th May 2018

BHUBANESWAR: Worried over surging lightning deaths across Odisha, the State Government has directed Forest officials to go for massive plantation of palm trees on barren land and road sides. 

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Debabrata Swain has asked Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) and Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) to ensure plantation of palm either by seed sowing or by planting nursery raised seedlings.

Lightning related deaths have become a cause of concern as it has claimed 2,923 lives between 2010 and 2018. Alarmingly, with an average of around 400 deaths a year, 1,256 people have died of the nature’s fury in the last three years.Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Balasore, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Nabarangpur and Bhadrak are worst hit as the lightning has claimed more than 100 lives in each district. 

Experts said the dwindling number of taller trees including palm in the affected districts may have led to the increase in number of deaths due to lightning strikes.Palm trees not only prevent lightning strikes but also protect coastal areas from storms and cyclones. Roots of these trees also save flood-protection embankments against soil erosion.Earlier, palm planting was a traditional practice in villages but it has now discontinued due to rapid urbanisation and infrastructural development. 

“While fruits, stem and leaves of palm trees have wide range of usages, it is also useful to bulwark against casualties from lightning. Lightning usually hits tallest objects first for which palm trees work as lightning conductor,” Swain said The PCCF has instructed forest officials to go for plantation of palm saplings along the National Highways, State Highways, Major District Roads (MDR) and village Roads besides forest boundaries preferably near boundary pillars and on common land in coastal villages.

They have also been asked to encourage farmers to plant the palm seedlings on farm bunds so that the trees will help prevent fatalities due to lightning.   Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said where palm trees exist, the number of deaths due to lightning strikes is lower than the palm tree-less areas. “Palm trees act as natural lightning conductors during storms because of their height. It helps address the risks caused by climate change,” Sethi added.

