Speeding truck runs over 3 on footpath

Three youths, including two siblings, sleeping on the footpath alongside the State Highway (SH) 10 were crushed to death on Friday night when a speeding truck lost control and ran

KUTRA (SUNDARGARH) : Three youths, including two siblings, sleeping on the footpath alongside the State Highway (SH) 10 were crushed to death on Friday night when a speeding truck lost control and ran over them at Kutra in Sundargarh district. Kutra police on Saturday registered an unnatural death case and sent the bodies for autopsy.

Reports said Udal Sonkar (20) and his  brother Zildar Sonkar (26) owned a shop along the SH 10. The bother duo, along with a worker Brijesh Mourya (20), were sleeping on the footpath when between 1.30 am and 2 am, the driver of the speeding truck lost control over his vehicle which climbed the footpath and ran over them. While Udal died on the spot, the other two critically injured were rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla only to be declared brought dead. The truck was on its way to Sambalpur from Rourkela. The errant driver Barun Naik surrendered before Kutra police.

