Street lights make way for LED bulbs in Odisha's Berhampur

More than 5,200 energy-efficient LED bulbs have been installed in Berhampur as part of a modernisation plan aimed at improving safety measures and conservation of power.

Published: 27th May 2018 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 05:02 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: More than 5,200 energy-efficient LED bulbs have been installed in Berhampur  as part of a modernisation plan aimed at improving safety measures and conservation of power. The LED project was launched last year to replace around 10,000 street lights in the silk city.As of now, the focus has been on the main roads. Installation of lights along the lanes and by-lanes will be taken up subsequently. The LED bulbs will replace the outdated sodium vapour lights along the streets.

The project will cover all 40 wards at a cost of around Rs 6 crore. Berhampur Municipal Corporation’s electricity division officials said the LED bulbs have been installed  in Aska Road, Badabazar and other areas.Earlier, the BeMC had installed 4,595 sodium vapour lights. These would be replaced, said an official. The BeMC was paying over Rs 50,000 to Southco as energy charges per month. They were also spending more than Rs 1 crore for their annual maintenance. The installation of the new lights will reduce the cost of maintenance and energy consumption by around 60 per cent.

A firm named NEEVE has been entrusted with the task of replacement. While the State Government bears 80 per cent of the project cost, BeMC will pay the remaining 20 per cent. BeMC proposed installation of 12,000 LED lights in the city and agreed to pay the company accordingly. Meanwhile, locals are irked over the matter that some parts of the city will remain in darkness. BeMC sources said the company is supposed to instal high watt bulbs at junctions.

