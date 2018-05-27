Sub-division status sought

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The demand for bestowing revenue sub-division status on Chandikhole is gaining momentum with locals, including business fraternity, coming forward to form a non-political association for the cause. They will continue the agitation and take up the demand of Chandikhole with the State Government.

The Government apathy continues despite Chandikhole being the home turf of BJD chief whip Amar Prasad Satapathy. A meeting was organised at Chandikhole Bazaar to chalk out a strategy for the future course.We will meet the Chief Minister to press for the demand, the members said.