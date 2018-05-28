Home States Odisha

13 Dalit families deprived of housing units, report sought

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed Jagatsinghpur Collector to submit a detailed report on depriving 13 Dalit families in Karmamanga village under Balikuda block of the ho

Published: 28th May 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed Jagatsinghpur Collector to submit a detailed report on depriving 13 Dalit families in Karmamanga village under Balikuda block of the housing scheme within 30 days.

As per reports, 13 Dalit families of Karmamanga are living in pathetic condition after being deprived of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana of the Central and State governments respectively despite being eligible for the same. These poor families have been rendered shelterless and are living in dilapidated kutcha houses due to negligence of the district administration.

On December 23 last year, these 13 Dalit families had approached the Block Development Officer of Balikuda demanding their inclusion in the housing schemes. However, their plea was ignored while block officials allotted housing units to the rich and influential persons. The Government officials, in connivance with ruling party leaders, even demanded bribe from the poor families for the purpose, sources alleged.

Later in January, president of Dalit Bikash Parishad, Jagatsinghpur, Sankar Das sought the intervention of the project director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in this regard. The DRDA project director then directed Balikuda BDO on January 10 to enquire into the allegation and submit report within seven days. In the report, the BDO stated that despite being eligible for the schemes, all the 13 Dalit families had been deprived of housing units.Recently, the Dalit families had moved the national SC panel seeking justice in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Commission for Scheduled Castes Dalit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27