Compensation for road mishap victims raised

A special solatium fund created for paying compensation.

Published: 28th May 2018 06:26 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to pay Rs two lakh in case of death and Rs 50,000 for grievous injuries as compensation to the victims of hit and run motor accident cases. Earlier, the amount of compensation was Rs 25,000 in the event of death and Rs 12,500 for critical injuries under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

A fresh set of guidelines has also been issued after a special Solatium Fund with a token provision of Rs  one crore was constituted for payment of compensation to hit and run victims following a direction from the Supreme Court. As per a notification, the fund will be managed by the Transport Commissioner and the money will be kept in a separate account in any bank recognised by the RBI. The Transport Commissioner has been declared as the Claim Settlement Officer (CSO) and the RTO concerned notified as the Claim Inquiring Officer (CIO).

The claimants can seek compensation within a period of six months from the date of accident and have to submit an application along with duly filled discharge certificate and an undertaking to the CIO of the region.

The guidelines have made it clear that the CIO would record a speaking order and communicate to the applicant if the officer does not accept the grounds cited by the former while claiming for compensation.
“RTOs have been directed to immediately obtain a copy of the FIR, inquest report, post-mortem report/certificate of inquiry from the authorities concerned and conduct an inquiry once they receive the application. They would submit report along with recommendation to CSO within one month,” said a Transport Department official.

In case of more than one applicants, the RTOs will decide as to who are the rightful claimant and the latter needs to be legal heir of the deceased. The Transport Commissioner will sanction the claim within 15 days and communicant to the claimant and the RTO concerned.  

Once the amount sanctioned by the Government is exhausted, more money will be allotted to the Fund for paying compensation. Earlier, the Supreme Court appointed Committee on Road Safety had advised the State Government to set up the Solatium Fund considering the high number of hit and run death cases.

