No child lifting gang in State, says Odisha DGP

Odisha Police on Sunday informed that they have received no information about theft of any child from any district of the State.

Published: 28th May 2018 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Sunday informed that they have received no information about theft of any child from any district of the State. “There have been no reports of any such gang operating in Odisha. Spreading rumour in this regard is not proper,” said DGP Dr RP Sharma.

The DGP’s statement came after several video clips started doing the rounds on social media showing a few men getting beaten up by the locals for allegedly stealing children from the localities. Earlier in the day, there were also rumours that a man was beaten in Sailashree Vihar area for allegedly stealing a child. “We have directed the SPs to clarify in their respective districts if they come across such rumours,” the DGP said.

Police sources said their counterparts in the neighbouring States have found such claims to be false and malicious. Hyderabad Police has also dismissed the messages of kidnapping of children which became viral on social media recently. Odisha Police acknowledged that the messages of kidnapping of children by various gangs were making rounds on the social media, but termed the claims as baseless and urged the people not to panic. Meanwhile, Chandrasekharpur police station IIC Deepak Kumar Mishra said the claims of a man being beaten up in Sailashree Vihar for stealing a child were false.

