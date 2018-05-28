Home States Odisha

Odisha: Rangabati fame Odia folk music composer Prabhudatta Pradhan passes away

A veteran rhythm player of Odisha having expertise in percussion instruments like Dhol and Mandal had carved a niche for himself in the field of music in Odisha.

Published: 28th May 2018 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Music composer of popular Sambalpuri folk song ‘Rangabati’, Prabhudatta Pradhan passed away at his residence in Sambalpur on Monday. He was 75. His family sources said Pradhan died of cardiac arrest. Though he was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, he was declared brought dead. He is survived by his widow and two sons.

Born on November 11, 1943, Pradhan started his career as an instrumentalist in All India Radio (AIR) Sambalpur in 1969. The Rangabati song that earned him fame in 1975 was written by Mitrabhanu
Gountia and sung by Jitendra Haripal and Krishna Patel.

A veteran rhythm player of Odisha having expertise in percussion instruments like Dhol and Mandal had carved a niche for himself in the field of music in Odisha.

He had largely contributed for propagation and popularisation of Sambalpuri music across the globe during his career spanning over four decades.

He composed hundreds of popular Sambalpuri songs for the AIR Sambalpur. He had also worked as a resource person in the radio serial ‘Lokdhara’ and ‘Lokbadya’, produced by AIR Sambalpur.

Pradhan was the recipient of various awards for his contribution to Sambalpuri folk music. He was given the ‘Akashvani Annual Award’ for Sambalpuri musical production ‘Gaon Ke Jima Chal’ in 2001, Odisha
Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2002, ‘Paschim Odisha Sanskruti Samman’ by Sambalpur University in 2006.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prabhudatta Pradhan Rangabati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title