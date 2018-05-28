Home States Odisha

Poacher arrested with eight kg of deer meet

Forest officials arrested a poacher and seized 8 kg of venison from his possession at Pataparia village within Bhitarkanika National Park here on Sunday.

Published: 28th May 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Forest officials arrested a poacher and seized 8 kg of venison from his possession at Pataparia village within Bhitarkanika National Park here on Sunday. Forest officer of Dangamal range Subrat Patra said acting on a tip off, officials raided Pataparia and arrested poacher Kailash Das with the meat of a spotted deer.

During interrogation, Das admitted that he, along with Srikrushna Mana, Abhimanu Kala and Benudhar Dalai of Pataparia trapped and killed a spotted deer in the nearby mangrove forest of the park on Saturday night, he said. “We also seized the hide of the deer, 10 plastic traps and two motorcycles from Das. The poacher was booked under Sections 9, 27, 29 and 35 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Raids on hideouts of other poachers, who managed to flee from the village after Das’ arrest, are on,” said the Forest officer.

Das was produced in the court of JMFC at Rajnagar and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. Spotted deer, wild boars, Sambars and other animals stray into villages near the park in search of water during summer. Human-animal conflicts increase in the summer months as water bodies dry up in forests, said environmentalist and president of Marine turtle and mangrove conservation society, Kendrapara Hemant Rout.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Forest officials Bhitarkanika National Park poacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27