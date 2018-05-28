Home States Odisha

Rayagada mangoes to be sold in new Delhi

Mangoes from rural areas of Rayagada district will soon rule the market of national capital.

Published: 28th May 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Mangoes from rural areas of Rayagada district will soon rule the market of national capital. Thanks to the efforts made by the district administration, the fruit has been successfully marketed in Delhi. In the first phase, 4.5 tonnes of mangoes were transported by Samata Express after the export initiative was flagged off by project director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Rayagada, Sukanta Tripathy from Rayagada railway station here on Sunday.

The Assistant Director of Odisha Rural Development Marketing Society A Uma Mahesh said earlier mango traders were collecting mango directly from the orchard at a price of `10 to `15 only. However, the trade linkage will now help the growers get `28 and above per kg of the fruit. The official said this year around 300 tonnes of different varieties of mangoes like Dasheri, Amrapalli, Lengda, Malika and Totapalli of Rayagada district will be transported to Raipur, Rourkela, Bhubaneswar and other places apart from New Delhi.

Last year, the district administration had tied up with National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India along with Mother Dairy of Delhi. In Kashipur, Bissamcutack, Muniguda and Rayagada block areas, mango production rose to a substantial quantity. To simplify and enhance the mango sale, 45 mango producers’ group were formed with help of 3,026 farmers of the district. Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said massive mango plantation had been taken up with help of DRDA, Integrated Tribal Development Agency and Watershed department under MGNREGA schemes in Rayagada.

As mango producers were not getting a good profit out of their sale, the district administration has struck institutional tie-ups with at least six mango business centres in the country that will add more to their dividends. In Rayagada district, mangoes ripen late. “The growers will get a good benefit through the linkage system,” claimed the Collector. According to sources, due to regular onslaught of northwester and hailstorm, the production has come down this year compared to last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mangoes Rayagada district delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27