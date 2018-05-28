Home States Odisha

Revival of Baripada coop bank sought

Resentment is brewing among the customers and managing committee members of Urban Cooperative Bank of Mayurbhanj district over the State Government’s apathy towards its revival.

Published: 28th May 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Resentment is brewing among the customers and managing committee members of Urban Cooperative Bank of Mayurbhanj district over the State Government’s apathy towards its revival.
A large number of customers in Baripada are under stress since the Reserve Bank India (RBI) cancelled the licence of the bank citing financial crisis in 2014. The depositors have become frustrated after running from pillar to post to withdraw their hard earned money.

The ailing bank is now making serious efforts for revival. The managing committee president and its directors are of the view that if the State Government extends its helping hand, the bank has a strong possibility of revival.

During a Press meet, president Giridhari Prusty said if the Government comes forward to offer assistance, the bank within will be operational and can safeguard the interests of the depositors. While the committee has been trying to negate the bank’s licence cancellation and restore its earlier position, some politicians and influential businessmen of the town are posing hindrances, he alleged.

Set up on April 24, 1960, the bank was operating in Baripada with three branches at Udala, Karanjia and Rairangpur in the district. The bank has 25,731 share holders, 72,324 depositors and 2,953 loanees. While the bank has net cash of `70 crore, it requires `71 crore to refund depositors money. At least 20 loanees have failed to pay the principal money and its interest amount, he informed.

Though former Collector Rajesh Pravakar Patil had urged the Cooperative Department to revive the bank, no measure has been taken so far.Directors of the bank’s committee Umakanta Rout, Narayan Pattnaik, Abhinna Sundar Patra, Mahendra Sahu, Devidatta Dash and chief manager Amarendra Kumar Kar were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27