Saurya, Aliva best graduates of Ravenshaw University

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Saurya Nayak and Aliva Das have emerged the best graduates-2018 of Ravenshaw University after the results of Plus Three final year examination of UG course were declared on Sunday.While Saurya of Geology Department has topped Arts, Science and Commerce streams of the Regular Courses, Aliva of BSc (IST) has topped the professional courses of the university.

Out of maximum 2200 marks, Saurya secured total 1895 marks with 86.14 per cent. Similarly, out of maximum 2400 marks, Aliva bagged 2111 marks at 87.96 per cent.The success rate of Ravenshaw touched an all-time high with a whopping 97.22 per cent of the students clearing the examination. Current year’s result has reflected around 3 per cent surge in overall pass rate against 94.65 per cent in 2017.

Releasing the result booklet, Ravenshaw University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ishan Kumar Patro said out of total 1460 students who appeared in different UG courses, 1438 students including 766 female and 672 male cleared the test.Girls have again outperformed the boys. While the pass percentage of girls is 53.26, that of boys is at 46.74.

In Arts, total 996 students appeared at the examination out of which 481 students succeeded. While 340 students secured First Class and 130 second class, 13 students have become unsuccessful.In Science, out of total 509 examinees, 496 succeeded. While 489 students secured first class and 6 students got second class, 10 students failed.

Similarly in Commerce, 474 students appeared at the examination and 461 students succeeded. While 418 students have secured first class, 42 students have achieved second class.