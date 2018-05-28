Home States Odisha

Two ATMs looted in one night

A group of anti-socials broke open the cash boxes and took away cash from two ATMs in Puri and Khurda districts in the wee hours of Sunday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:A group of anti-socials broke open the cash boxes and took away cash from two ATMs in Puri and Khurda districts in the wee hours of Sunday. The police suspect that the same group was involved in the cases committed at Jankia of Puri district and Nirakarpur of Khurda district as modus operandi was same.

The group used gas cutter to cut the ATMs. Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi told The Express that according to the preliminary investigation, it seems they committed the crime at an Axis Bank ATM at 2.30 am. “The bank officials are yet to inform about the amount stolen from the ATM. Scientific team visited the spot and further investigation is on,” he said.

Similarly, the miscreants targeted another Axis Bank ATM in Nirakarpur. They also sued gas cutters and decamped with about `11.22 lakh. Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray visited the spot on Sunday to investigate. “The miscreants have used gas cutters for conducting the theft. We suspect the same miscreants were also involved in the heist in Puri district on the intervening night of May 26 and 27,” Ray said.

Police sources said the miscreants damaged the CCTV cameras of both the ATMs before stealing the money. Khurda Police has, however, accessed the CCTV footage of a nearby area in which at least three persons with their faces covered were seen approaching the ATM in Nirakarpur. Meanwhile, Puri Police and Khurda Police have launched a joint operation to trace the anti-socials involved in the crime.

