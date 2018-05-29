2 assaulted on child lifting suspicion

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: At least two people were severely assaulted by tribal villagers in Pottangi of the district on Monday evening on suspicion of being child traffickers. The irate villagers also set ablaze their vehicle on the road. As per reports, four persons of Bihar were going in a jeep from Pukali to Sunki in Andhra Pradesh when villagers intercepted them at Hanuman temple in Pottangi suspecting them as child lifters attacked them while two persons managed to flee. Though nothing was found in the jeep, later they set the vehicle on fire. On being informed, Pottangi police rushed to the spot and rescued the duo. They were admitted to Koraput District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Police said the duo are ganja smugglers.