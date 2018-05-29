8 labourers attacked over extortion

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Unidentified miscreants attacked eight labourers after a contractor failed to pay extortion money in Palasol village within Jagatsinghpur police limits on Sunday night. The labourers were engaged in construction of drainage system of Command Area Development Agency under Pani Panchayat scheme and were staying in the camp office. The miscreants also resorted to blank firing to terrorise contractor Kanhu Barik and his labourers who hail from Ambiki village within Erasama police limits.

In the night, four unknown miscreants came to Palasol on two motorcycles and demanded extortion money from Barik and his supervisor. When their demand fell on deaf ears, they fired four to five rounds in the air. Then, they ransacked the camp office and attacked the labourers. After they left, the injured labourers were admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

Barik alleged that the miscreants has demanded extortion money from him several times in the past. But, he has refused to entertain them. “They also threatened me to leave this place as they wanted to get the contract of the construction work. Sunday night’s incident might be the handiwork of these miscreants who want to terrorise me and my workers,” the contractor said.Basing on Barik’s complaint, police have registered a case and started investigation.