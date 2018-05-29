Home States Odisha

8 labourers attacked over extortion

Unidentified miscreants attacked eight labourers after a contractor failed to pay extortion money in Palasol village within Jagatsinghpur police limits on Sunday night. The labourers w

Published: 29th May 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Unidentified miscreants attacked eight labourers after a contractor failed to pay extortion money in Palasol village within Jagatsinghpur police limits on Sunday night. The labourers were engaged in construction of drainage system of Command Area Development Agency under Pani Panchayat scheme and were staying in the camp office. The miscreants also resorted to blank firing to terrorise contractor Kanhu Barik and his labourers who hail from Ambiki village within Erasama police limits.

In the night, four unknown miscreants came to Palasol on two motorcycles and demanded extortion money from Barik and his supervisor. When their demand fell on deaf ears, they fired four to five rounds in the air. Then, they ransacked the camp office and attacked the labourers. After they left, the injured labourers were admitted to the district headquarters hospital. 

Barik alleged that the miscreants has demanded extortion money from him several times in the past. But, he has refused to entertain them. “They also threatened me to leave this place as they wanted to get the contract of the construction work. Sunday night’s incident might be the handiwork of these miscreants who want to terrorise me and my workers,” the contractor said.Basing on Barik’s complaint, police have registered a case and started investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao