After water, C’garh targets Odisha fish

Raigarh fishermen engaged in illegal fishing in Mahanadi

Chhattisgarh fishermen return after fishing in Mahanadi at Jharianala in Jharsuguda | Express

JAGATSINGHPUR: At a time when the Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments are at loggerheads over Mahanadi water, illegal fishing continues unabated in downstream of the river in Jharsuguda by fishermen of Raigarh of the neighbouring State. With water level of the river decreasing, more than 300 fishermen of Raigarh district are camping at Mahulpali, Saradha, Mohada, Tiligi, Sukhasoda and Jharianala in Lakhanpur block to catch fish in Kalma barrage’s low lying areas using traditional methods. Sukhasoda under Remta gram panchayat is the first village in Odisha, located 12 kms downstream of Kalam barrage constructed by Chhattisgarh. 

While the adverse impact of the ongoing construction of barrages by the neighbouring State is now being felt in the district, locals alleged that the unregistered fishermen have joined hands with Chhattisgarh counterparts to earn huge money. With the help of Samaleswari Primary Fishermen Cooperative Society, Chhattisgarh fishermen are staying in makeshift tent houses along the river in six panchayats of the block and illegal fishing continues for five days in a week, they alleged.

They said while there is a provision to collect tax for fishing activities, Chhattisgarh fishermen are exempted from it by the secretary and president of the society. On the other hand, at least 3,167 registered fishermen of the district are paying tax to the society regularly. More than 100 quintals of fish are being exported to Raigarh daily, they added. When contacted, secretary of the society Sitaram Rameswaria refuted the allegations of locals and admitted that fishing by people of 22 villages in neighbouring Raigarh is continuing in the district.

Meanwhile, chairman of Lakhanpur Fishery Standing Committee Pradip Biswal sought Collector BB Patnaik’s intervention to stop illegal fishing by Chhattisgarh fishermen.
On Saturday, a team led by District Fishery Officer LD Behera seized several nets of Chhattisgarh fishermen and handed over to Kandaikela police outpost.

fishy trade 
300 fishermen of Raigarh district are camping at six places in Lakhanpur block 
Around 100 quintals of fish are being exported to Raigarh daily
Illegal fishing continues for five days in a week

