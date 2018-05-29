Body of newborn mauled by stray dogs found

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Body of a newborn girl badly mauled by stray dogs was found near an Ashram along Tirtol-Posal road here on Monday.The mutilated body of the baby was found wrapped in a yellow saree at an isolated place along Tirtol-Posal road. The attached umbilical cord along with traces of blood on the body suggested that the baby was newly born. It is yet to be ascertained whether the baby was stillborn or died after birth.

In the morning, a passerby first noticed the dead baby and informed the locals. Later, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for post-mortem.

Terming the incident as inhuman, locals demanded a proper inquiry into the matter. It is suspected that an unwed mother might have delivered the baby girl at a nearby nursing home and later, abandoned it in the isolated place.

On the other hand, health officials and doctors said they were unaware of Monday’s incident. “We have no information about the dead newborn girl. The investigation agency should conduct a proper inquiry since it is a sensitive case,” said Health official sources.

It may be recalled that in March, stray dogs had mauled a newborn baby near Machagaon canal, only 100 metre from Balikuda Community Heath Centre. As the dogs had eaten major portion of the body, the sex of baby could not be ascertained.Sources said lack of awareness, increase in number of unwed mothers, mushrooming of nursing homes and illegal use of ultrasound machine for foeticide are the main causes of rise in such incidents in the region.