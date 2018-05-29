CBSE Class X results drop in Bhubaneswar region

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as 89.27 per cent students in Bhubaneswar region, comprising Odisha, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, have cleared the CBSE Class X examinations, results of which were announced on Tuesday, the overall pass percentage has dropped.

The region had posted a pass percentage of 92.15 last year and 96.27 per cent in 2016. But like previous years, girls have performed better than boys. While 91.36 per cent girls have cleared the test, 87.77 per cent boys passed the annual board exams.

Regional officer of CBSE Thongkholet Mate said of 77,099 students appeared the examinations in the region, 68,828 students have come out successful.

“As many as 29,392 girls and 39,436 boys out of 32,171 and 44,928 respectively have been successful. Altogether 7,264 students including 4,755 boys and 2,509 girls have got a compartment,” he informed.

Government-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) have fared well compared to their private counterparts.

Somya Deep Pradhan, a student of JNV at Dhanpur in Mayurbhanj district has been ranked second in the country in the differently-abled category. While he has scored 484 marks out of 500, joint toppers in the category Anushka Panda from Suncity at Gurgaon and Sanya Gandhi from Uttam School at Ghaziabad have secured 489 each.

In general category, Sthitipragyan Sahoo of DAV Public School at Bhubaneswar has topped in the region with 99.2 per cent marks. Abhipsa Mohanty and Aradhana Manaswini of Buxi Jagabandhu English medium School here have scored 99 per cent each.

While 28,917 students, including 13,130 girls and 15,787 boys have scored 75 per cent or above marks, 20,631 students, including 9,235 girls and 11,396 boys have secured 60 per cent or above marks.