CM launches online ticket sale for Hockey World Cup 2018  

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the online ticket sales for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup by receiving the first ticket from Hockey India.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the online ticket sales for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup by receiving the first ticket from Hockey India CEO Elena Norman in presence of Sports Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera here on Monday.“I am glad to announce the launch of the online ticket sale for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. I am delighted to have received the first ticket. May the hockey fever of the people of Odisha spread to the world. We look forward to hosting fans and visitors from all over. We hope all our guests will enjoy world class hockey action and the great treasures that Odisha has to offer. Come enjoy the thrilling matches and soak in the warmth of our hospitality!” stated the Chief Minister. 

With exactly six months to go for the start of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup schedule to begin from November 28 to December 16 at Kalinga Stadium here, the organisers have launched the online sale of general tickets for the biggest tournament. The announcement was made by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Hockey India on Monday.

The general tickets for the event are reasonably priced at `200 (East Stand), `100 (North Stand) and (South Stand) for the Pool and Crossover matches while tickets for the knockout matches are priced at `250 (East Stand), `150 (North Stand) and (South Stand). All general tickets for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 are now available online at http://in.ticketgenie.in/buytickets hockey-world-cup-2018.
The opening match of the tournament will see World No 3 Belgium take on World No 11 Canada on November 28, while host nation India will also open their campaign on the same day as they face South Africa.

The hosts will also be in action on December 2 as they play a strong Belgium team whom they defeated in the quarterfinals of the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017 at the same venue. India’s third and final Pool match will be against Canada on December 8. The sixteen participating teams will play three matches each during the league stage over the span of 12 days before four cross-over matches take place on December 10 and 11. The knockout matches will take place on 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th as the teams will look to become the Champions of the prestigious quadrennial event which was won by Australia in 2014.

