Home States Odisha

Composer of iconic chartbuster ‘Rangabati’ dies at 75

Music composer of popular and evergreen Sambalpuri folk song ‘Rangabati Rangabati’ Prabhudatta Pradhan passed away due to cardiac arrest here on the wee hours of Monday. He was 75. 

Published: 29th May 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Music composer of popular and evergreen Sambalpuri folk song ‘Rangabati Rangabati’ Prabhudatta Pradhan passed away due to cardiac arrest here on the wee hours of Monday. He was 75. 
Pradhan, who had been admitted to a private nursing home in the city due to ill health for the last two days, breathed his last at around 4.30 am. He is survived by his wife and two sons. The last rites of the composer will be performed here on Tuesday morning. 

Born on November 11, 1943, Pradhan started his career as an instrumentalist in All India Radio (AIR), Sambalpur in 1969. A veteran rhythm player having expertise in percussion instrument like Dhol and Mandal, he had carved a niche for himself in the field of music in Odisha. He contributed for propagation and popularisation of Sambalpuri music across the globe. He composed hundreds of popular Sambalpuri songs for broadcast by AIR, Sambalpur. Pradhan also worked as resource person in radio serials ‘Lokdhara’ and ‘Lokbadya’, produced by AIR, Sambalpur.

Pradhan was the recipient of various awards for his contribution to Sambalpuri folk music. He bagged the ‘Akashvani Annual Award’ for Sambalpuri musical production ‘Gaon Ke Jima Chal’ in 2001, Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2002 and ‘Paschim Odisha Sanskruti Samman’ by Sambalpur University in 2006. 

The song ‘Rangabati’ was recorded for AIR, Sambalpur in 1975-76 for Surmalika special programme and later, re-recorded (Disc) in Indian Record Company, Kolkata in 1978-79. It went on to become the all-time hit Sambalpuri folk song. The singers of ‘Rangabati’ are Jitendra Haripal and Krishna Patel while the lyricist is Mitrabhanu Gauntia.

Apart from ‘Rangabati’, Pradhan also composed many popular Sambalpuri songs including ‘Tetel Patar Suru Suru’, ‘Buluchhen Odisha Sara, Zila Zila Terah Zila’, ‘Kaan Chabe Kaan Kuturu’ and ‘Lari Matara’. 
People from all walks of life visited Pradhan’s residence in front of the district headquarters hospital here to pay tribute to the veteran folk music director. Haripal termed Pradhan’s death as an irreparable loss. He described the composer as his mentor and said his contribution to Sambalpuri folk music will be remembered forever.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Autorickshaw driver's daughter scores 98 percentile in GSEB SSC exams
IIT Delhi moves court for naming Metro Station FIITJEE-IIT
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao