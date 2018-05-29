Home States Odisha

‘Hurt and anguished’, Baijayant Jay Panda quits BJD

Four months after he was suspended from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for alleged anti-party activities, Kendrapara MP Baijayant Jay Panda quit the regional outfit on Monday.

Published: 29th May 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four months after he was suspended from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for alleged anti-party activities, Kendrapara MP Baijayant Jay Panda quit the regional outfit on Monday. A heart-broken Panda submitted his resignation in a three-page letter to BJD suprmo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and expressed his anguish at the treatment meted out to him.Panda, among the early members who helped found BJD in 1997, said he was hoping that Naveen would pay heed to his calls for reforms in the regional outfit which had deviated from the ideals of Biju Patnaik but it was not to be.

Apparently the decision of Naveen as well as the entire BJD not to turn up to pay their last respects to Panda’s father and eminent industrialist Bansidhar Panda proved the last straw for the MP whose relationship with the party was strained since last year.“Now on the seventh day of my bereavement, before I embark on the prescribed religious rituals, I realise that I have been bereaved in more ways than one. My faith that I was assisting you (Naveen) in a party that was decent and committed to certain principle has also died,” his letter said. The industrialist-turned politician will resign from the Lok Sabha after performing the last rites of his father.

Feeling “unwanted,” Panda said he was quitting BJD with deep anguish, hurt and sorrow because of the politics into which the party has descended. “I have stoically borne my self respect to continue to be associated with the party in an atmosphere as mean minded as this,” he said.The four-time Parliamentarian’s decision to dissociate himself from BJD comes on expected lines although the timing he chose - less than a week after his father passed away - remained questionable.

The BJD which had received flak for not showing basic courtesy during Bansidhar Panda’s death also used the opportunity and said it was not willing to comment on the matter at this juncture. “Since the MP is bereaved, BJD would not get into political matters till the 11th day rituals are complete. The party will make its stand clear at the appropriate time,” senior leader Debi Prasad Mishra said.

Panda was suspended from the primary membership of BJD on January 24 for anti-party activities. He had drawn the ire of the BJD boss after criticising the internal functioning of the regional party last year.
He blamed the Chief Minister’s Office for BJD straying from the ideals of Biju Babu but it was a veiled attack against Naveen’s private secretary and IAS officer VK Pandian. The relationship between Panda and BJD continued to be strained as the party accused him of filing false affidavits and even asked him to resign.

What Next?
With Baijayant Jay Panda’s decision to resign from Lok Sabha, his future course of action has assumed significance 
Political circle is abuzz if a by-poll would be necessitated after his resignation but it could depend on a number of technical factors. A final call can only be taken by the Election Commission looking at the time left for the General Election
After his relationship with Naveen went south, there have been talks about him joining the BJP but it could prove a double-edged sword for the four-time MP. How welcome will he be in the schemes of the BJP’s state unit if he switches to the saffron outfit?
Even in the event of a by-poll, would Panda choose to contest from Kendrapara remains a big question. Insiders say he may not even want to contest the 2019 polls
At present, Panda’s decision appears somewhat hasty but sources say the 54-year-old politician has other plans up his sleeve and his strong Delhi connections may have something to do with it

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biju Janata Dal Baijayant Jay Panda Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao